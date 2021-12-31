Lagos fixes Tuesday for second term resumption

All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State are to resume for the 2nd Term 2021/2022 academic session on January 4, 2022.

Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who disclosed this said that all learners are expected back in school as academic activities start the same day.

Seriki-Ayeni urged boarding students to resume on January 3, 2022, in preparation for academic activities, assuring that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe the teaching and learning process in schools.

She further noted that the Mid-Term break for 2nd term is February 17th – 18th, 2022 while school closes on April 8, 2022.

While she wished the students and teachers a happy resumption, she enjoined all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with the subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the State.