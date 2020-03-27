<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Rev. Sis. Henrietta Alokha as a loss to the school and the country at large.

This is as the remains of the Rev sister, who was the Principal of Bethlehem High School, Abule-Ado, Lagos State is laid to rest on Friday

A statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina said the president took into consideration her contributions to the educational development of the country through piety, diligence and charity.





According to the statement sent to newsmen, Buhari commended her courage and heroism, assuring that “posterity will remember her sacrificial spirit, rescuing children kept under her care, and putting her own life on the line.”

The President prayed the almighty God to accept her soul, comfort her family, and all those she lived and died for.

Buhari, again, condoled with all those who lost their loved ones and property in the pipeline explosion, praying that God will strengthen them in their trying period.

Recall that an explosion at Abule-Ado area of Lagos State had led to the destruction of properties and loss of lives among whom was Sis Alokha.