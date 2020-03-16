<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the unfortunate explosion that claimed scores of lives in Lagos yesterday.

The pipeline explosion, which occurred in Abule-Ado, resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Governor Abiodun, in a personal condolence message, sympathised with the families of dead persons, including children and persons who lost properties in the inferno.

Gov Abiodun emphasised the importance of personal safety in “everything that we do, including where we build our houses, schools and do our businesses” said the disaster would have been averted “if safety rules had been kept”.





In the aftermath, Gov Abiodun urged residents and emergency response/management agencies to do the needful at the disaster site to rescue victims trapped in the rubble and distribute protective equipment.

He also asked them to make the best use of available gear to protect themselves from harmful fumes, decrepit structures and other particles in the atmosphere.

Prince Dapo Abiodun commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, for his prompt response to the tragic incident, and the humanitarian support immediately deployed, which he said were useful to all relevant agencies that coordinated the rescue efforts.