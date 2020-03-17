<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday commiserated with the families of the victims of the fatal explosion at the Abule Ado area of Lagos.

Ayuba Wabba, the President of NLC, said the union was “shocked at the number of casualties, injuries and destruction of property occasioned by the unfortunate disaster.”

The explosion which occurred on Sunday morning claimed no fewer than 20 lives while many others were seriously injured and are receiving treatment.

Some of the casualties include Henrietta Alokha, the principal of Bethlehem Girls’ College, some staff of the school, a young couple and their unborn child, a family of four, and many others.

The explosion, which was said to have resulted from the encroachment of the right of way (ROW) of NNPC pipeline, led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Over 50 properties were destroyed in the explosion, while hundreds of residents have become displaced persons.





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the explosion occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s System 2B Pipeline Right of Way.

The explosion which has a devastating effect on the Abule Ado community and environs is a disaster that has received attention from the government and several well-meaning citizens.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NLC expressed empathy and condolence to the state government and everyone affected by the incident.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) received with awe and a deep sense of loss the report of the fatal oil pipeline explosion that devastated the Abule-Ado area of Lagos State on Sunday. At this trying period for the government and people of Lagos State, please accept and convey our empathy, solidarity and condolences,” the statement partly read.

The labour congress also enjoined the government to take necessary measures to improve public safety and security.

“While our prayers remain with the families of those who lost their dear ones in this disaster, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem,” the statement reads.