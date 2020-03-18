<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Amidst several lashes at Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, over his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to reportedly give first-hand account and situation report of the Abule-Ado, Ado Soba and environs explosion on Sunday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has hailed the governor for the steps taken so far, including the N2billion emergency relief for everyone affected by the incident.

His Eminence, Rev. (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle, President of CAN, who commended the initiative, insisted on the collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State governments, especially in getting to the root of the tragedy.

“President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle, has expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the explosion of oil pipeline on Sunday at Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.





“It is our position that both the Federal and the Lagos State governments should investigate the disaster with a view to discovering the remote and immediate causes of the incident in order to prevent a future re-occurrence of the disaster anywhere in the country.

“The outcome of the investigation will, as well, allow necessary disciplinary actions to be taken, that is, if it is found that the avoidable disaster has any connection with official act of negligence, complicity or criminality.

“The lives of every citizen of this country are too precious to be wasted in this way,” stated Ayokunle as contained in a statement made available by his Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.

CAN further prayed for Divine comfort for the bereaved, recuperation for the injured and all affected.