<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that 100 of the 468 people displaced from their homes after the Abule- Ado explosion are now in the relief camp, Ikotun.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of LASEMA spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos on the update of the explosion which occurred on March 15.

Newsmen report that the incident which occured on Sunday morning left several wounded, some dead as well as houses and cars destroyed.

According to him, another additional body was retrieved today while two people were still missing.





He said that the additional body recovered made the total number of fatalities 21.

“Two people have been reportedly missing . Our personnel are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those in need of shelter and food.

”We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene as we will continue to provide updates,” he said.

NAN also report that structural enumeration was going on at the explosion site to enable government channel support to the effected people.