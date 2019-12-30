<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an effort to ensure the full integration of the social welfare inclusiveness mantra of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, the Lagos State Government has engaged the Chief Executive Officer, Premier Lotto, Sir Kessington Adebutu as its Grand Patron.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the weekend to present a plaque of honour and a symbolic card to Sir Adebutu, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked him for his selfless service over the years and his contribution to the development of the State.

He said that his administration was desirous of ensuring that every Lagosian feels the impact of his administration, expressing optimism that his (Adebutu) acceptance of the honour as Grand Patron of Civic Engagement in the State will help to further drive the process of inclusiveness.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said the choice of the highly revered philanthropist and businessman was based on his track record as a thoroughbred Nigerian and a true citizen of Lagos.

According to her, the State Government has outlined series of intervention programmes targeted at reaching indigent citizens in the State, including women and children, adding that the Office of Civic Engagement will be partnering with other ministries, agencies and departments to bring them to reality.

She said the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration was fully committed to the Greater Lagos project which it is vigorously pursuing to achieve through six pillars of development, christened T.H.E.M.E.S, which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Security and Governance.

“The focus of Mr. Governor’s administration for 2020 will primarily be centered on impacting the people of Lagos and we have sat down and we looked at someone who truly is a people person, someone who is a unifying factor, who can bring everyone together and we couldn’t think of any other person who can be the Grand Patron of Civic Engagement than your good self,” she said.

Highlighting some of the programmes and initiatives the Governor has approved for implementation through her office and in collaboration with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Office Of the First Lady, Adebowale said an initiative targeted at reaching Mothers, infants and children program will soon commence with the aim of reaching 250 persons from each of the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas the State.

She said the pilot scheme will reach 5000 pregnant women that would be catered for from conception to delivery and also post-delivery, noting that they would be supported with food items and other relevant delivery kits.

She also listed the ‘Snacks for Thought’ initiative in collaboration with Ministry of Education and SUBEB to complement pupils not captured in the Federal Government school feeding programme, while she also hinted on an ‘Elderly Bus Pass’ policy in collaboration with Ministry of Transportation this would ensure that elderly persons are given cards with which they can board commercial mass transit buses free of charge.

“We are on a journey and Mr. Governor is committed to delivering Project T.H.E.M.E.S and the Office of Civic Engagement is a major wheel in this journey. These are just a few of the initiatives that the Office of Civic Engagement will be carrying out. So we looked round and felt that the cap as the Grand Patron of Civic Engagement fits you”, the Special Adviser said her office would be looking to bring in more partners to support the initiatives so as to ensure that no one is left behind.

Responding, Sir Adebutu thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu and Princess Adebowale for deeming it fit to honour him as Grand Patron for Civic Engagement.

Accepting the honour, he assured that he would continue to contribute his own quota for human capital and social development in the State.