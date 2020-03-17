<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government says it will do all within its power to accommodate Nigerians, especially youths through programmes and policies that will help to develop them.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Tuesday while playing host to members of the House of Representatives, Committee on Youths Development.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that Lagos should be seen as a place where Nigerians would be proud to call home.

He urged the Federal Government to engage more with youths by letting them know the importance of diversity.

Commenting on the National Youth Service Corps, the governor said that no agency of the Federal or State Governments should reject corps members at their places of primary assignments

“The state government spends on federal agencies likewise, police, hospitals, therefore, we will put all our might to support NYSC so far it conforms to its rules and regulations.





In his remarks, Rep. Adeyemi Adaramodu, the Committee Chairman, urged Lagos State Government to solidify its relationship with the Federal Government in ensuring that youths were well engaged.

Adaramodu appealed to the state government to build an orientation camp for corps members in the state.

“Unlike all the other South-West states, it is only Lagos State that does not have an orientation camp.

“They should expedite action to put up a befitting place for the orientation camp and also build a good corps members’ lodge,” he said.

The committee chairman urged Lagos to extend an arm of humanity to corps members, especially as they arrive in Lagos to serve their fatherland.

“For corps members not to get stranded, they should provide buses for them to assist them in moving to their various destinations.

“Also, l appeal to the state government to give a face-lift to the NYSC Secretariat, which is usually flooded during the rainy season,” he said.