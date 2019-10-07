<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Folasade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, has urged teachers and stakeholders to reposition the education sector for optimal performance in an age when global attention is being shifted from resource-based to knowledge-based economy.

Speaking at the 2019 World Teachers’ Day Celebration in Lagos at the weekend, Adefisayo lamented that the “teaching profession in Nigeria is far from where it ought to be judging by some local and international indices.”

She noted that reports showed that teaching is gradually becoming one of the most relegated professions in the country.

While noting that the appropriateness of the theme, “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession,” cannot be over-emphasised, Adefisayo urged teachers to take a critical look at the profession from yesterday, today and tomorrow’s perspectives, “as knowledge is the key to unlocking the new found wealth inherent in every man and the teacher constitutes the intellectual force behind the impartation of this much sought-for-knowledge.”

The commissioner noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about the teaching profession, hence he promised “to increase budgetary allocation to education, empower teachers in every local government as well as strengthen their capacity to deliver quality education to our children.”

She called on all and sundry to rise up to bequeath on the upcoming generation a profession that we can be proud of when juxtaposed with other professions.