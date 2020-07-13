



Doctors in Lagos State, under the aegis of the Medical Guild, on Monday, began a three-day warning strike.

The Chairman of the guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, announced this while addressing a press conference in Lagos State saying the practitioners took the decision to embark on industrial action over issues they say affect their safety and welfare.

Sodipo explained that the decision formed part of the resolutions reached during the meeting of the leadership of the association convened to review the challenges of medical doctors in the state.

He said, “After robust deliberations, the Council observed that the following were some of the unresolved demands of the Guild.





“They include wage disparity between Federal and Lagos State doctors which was not being given attention, the issue of COVID-19 hazard allowances and inducement allowances as approved by the Federal Government which have not yet been domesticated by Lagos State for her doctors; that the doctors working in the isolation centres were still being owed two months’ allowances which have not been paid as at the time of the meeting.”

“There were also concerns that they (the doctors) were unceremoniously disengaged without recourse to their welfare,” the guild chairman added.

In view of the challenges, he revealed that the representative council resolved to activate the resolution of the association on a three-day warning strike.

Sodipo noted that the industrial action would commence from 8am on Monday to 8am on Thursday.

He, however, said members of the guild working in the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation centres have been exempted.