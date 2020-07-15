



Medical doctors in Lagos State have agreed to suspend a three-day warning strike which they began on Monday.

The doctors also agreed to resume work at their respective duty posts in various hospitals in the state with effective Thursday.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Chairman, Medical Guild Representative Council, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo.

Sodipo said the doctors agreed to call off the strike after it held a virtual meeting with stakeholders including the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Rilwan Akinolu, amongst others.





He said the doctors observed “positive change in attitude” amongst relevant government agencies.

The doctors’ resolutions read, “The 3 days warning strike should be suspended and work resume by 8am on Thursday 16th July, 2020.

“The officers committee should continue to engage relevant government agencies on all the issues that precipitated the strike action.

“The officers committee should call for congress to update on the progress of negotiations.

“The government should demonstrate sincerity and commitment during the negotiation in order to avert unnecessary and preventable crisis in the health sector of Lagos state.”