Lagos to divert traffic on Otto Wharf road for repairs

As part of the current administration’s mandate to provide adequate and quality Road Infrastructure for the citizenry, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Otto Wharf Road for a planned rehabilitation on Mba Cardoso Street in Ajeromi–Ifelodun Local Government.

A Statement From the Ministry of Transportation disclosed that the first phase of the project will commence with Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway Junction to Ajegunle Primary School, Awodi-Ora section on the 1st of August, 2021 for a duration of 4 months.

In line with this development, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, appealed to motorists to comply with the Traffic directions provided, assuring that the Traffic Management Personnel will be on the ground to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts.

Alternative routes made available explained that Motorists heading to Mba Cardoso from Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway will be diverted to kirikiri road to connect Wilmer Junction to Okito Street to link Olorunshogo and Achakpo Street.

In the same vein, Motorists from Mile 2 will be diverted to Mile 2 bridge ramp to connect Signal Barracks and Suru Alaba to link Ojo Road and subsequently Baale Street to access Ifelodun Local Government and Mba Street. Alternately, they can also connect Oyedeji Street and Babani Street through Ojo Road to reach their desired destinations.

The Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to utilize the provided alternatives with patience, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless Transport System that will meet the transportation needs of the population.