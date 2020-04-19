<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday announced the discharge of another four coronavirus survivors after testing negative twice.

The governor, in a statement said the four people discharged were all male.

He said three of the patients were from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba while the other was from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

In his words: “I am delighted to once again intimate you on the success we are recording in the battle against the lethal COVID-19 infection.





“Today, four more persons; all male were discharged to reunite with their families and the community.

“The patients; 3 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 98.”