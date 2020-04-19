Lagos State government on Sunday announced that four more coronavirus patients have been discharged.
Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Gboyega Akosile, on his Twitter handle said, “Today, 4 more persons; all male were discharged to reunite with their families and the community.
“The patients; 3 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.
“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities in Lagos to 98.”
