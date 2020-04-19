Lagos State Government Coronavirus (Covid-19) Isolation Centre

Lagos State government on Sunday announced that four more coronavirus patients have been discharged.

Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Gboyega Akosile, on his Twitter handle said, “Today, 4 more persons; all male were discharged to reunite with their families and the community.


“The patients; 3 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities in Lagos to 98.”

