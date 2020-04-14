<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday disclosed that eight more Coronavirus patients have been discharged in the state.

He said they were discharged after testing negative twice for the deadly virus.

The governor disclosed that the eight survivors included two female and six male.

“More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said the discharge of the eight Coronavirus patients brought to 69, the total number of patients discharged so far in the State.





In his words: “This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69. Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”

On Monday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 189 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Lagos, out of which 61 had been discharged.

As at Monday, Lagos has 120 active cases of Coronavirus, but as at 5:21pm on Tuesday, it has decreased to 112 after the State discharged eight patients.

So far, Lagos has recorded six death, two evacuation cases and three transfer cases.