Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the discharge of four more coronavirus patients, including an 11-year-old boy from the state’s isolation centre.
The governor made the announcement of Saturday via its twitter handle.
He said: “Dear Lagosians, Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good”.
