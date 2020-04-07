<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two more coronavirus patients in Lagos have been discharged after making full recovery from the disease.

The governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the development on Monday in a post on his verified Twitter handle.

“Dear Lagosians, I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility”, the governor said.

The new development has brought the total number of recovered patients in Lagos to 31.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.





“We are full of appreciation to the front line health workers, for this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against #COVID19 brings us joy and hope.

“I therefore enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war. We are winning and we will eventually win”, he wrote on Twitter.

Lagos is the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. The state is currently on a lockdown to check the spread of the disease which has killed two people in the state.