As the coronavirus cases in Lagos State near 1000, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, opens a new 118-bed Isolation Center in the Gbagada area of the state.7

Lagos State Government on Thursday announced the recovery and discharge of 40 more Coronavirus patients, after they tested negative to the disease twice.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that those discharged included 38 Nigerians and two foreigners.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID-19 Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males, including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.


”The patients: 19 from Onikan, seven from Gbagada; three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; eight from Agidingbi and three from LUTH Isolation Centres, were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

”Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu pleaded.

