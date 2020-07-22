



Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 29 Coronavirus patients, comprising 24 Nigerians and five foreign nationals, from its isolation centres.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 29 #COVID19Lagos patients; 7 females and 22 males, including 5 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.





”The patients; six from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark), nine from Onikan and six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

”Don’t be caught off guard! #TakeResponsibility against #COVID19 by wearing #facemasks, observing #PhysicalDistancing, practicing #handhygiene & use of multivitamin to support your immune system.

”Stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you! Let’s #Staysafe!,” Sanwo-Olu said.