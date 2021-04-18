



Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos state, says tribalism has contributed to the state of insecurity in the nation.

Hamzat said irrespective of tribe or religion, Nigerians must come together in other to survive as a nation.

Speaking at the annual Ramadan lecture of the Lagos chapter of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria on Sunday, the deputy governor noted that where unity exists, it would be easy to solve Nigeria’s insecurity issues.

“The biggest threat to humanity is when there is no peace of mind, therefore, l urge us all to live as one,” he said.

“There should be no issues of Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa, this must stop.

“For peace and development sake, we must unite as one, for united we stand and divided we fall.

“If we are united, it will be very easy to solve insecurity as a nation.”

Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, national missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, urged the government to implement the laws on insecurity.





He said insecurity will thrive where impunity, lawlessness, and corruption exist.

“Insecurity is a major challenge bedevilling the country and must be tackled before it becomes a national disaster,” he said.

“Nigeria is blessed with a lot of natural resources, human capital development but all these are taken for granted.”

In his goodwill message, Abd’Rahman Salaudeen, chairman, Lagos council of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, urged all Muslim faithful to maximise Ramadan to get closer to Allah.

He said: “By fasting, we are continually reminded of our trait and dependence upon the Divine, thus leading us to humility, reverence, piety and selflessness.

“We develop the holy qualities of empathy and compassion, becoming more aware of our intrinsic connection and oneness as human beings, regardless of borders or labels that create differences.”