Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has called on religious bodies to utilize the pulpit to engage Nigerians on moral living and attitudes that will rebuild the nation and the youths.

The Deputy Governor stated this while playing host to leaders of some religious organizations who paid a courtesy visit on him in his Alausa Office on Wednesday.

Receiving the teams, the Deputy Governor emphasized that religious organizations were very important in any society as they played critical role by impacting the lives of their followers and were key to bringing about social change in the society.

He, therefore, charged them to assist government in propagating the good intention of government to people as they listened more to them through their sermons and preaching.

While berating the level of social vice and moral decadence in the society, the deputy governor urged religious leaders to always through their sermons and various teachings, charged their followers on morals, family values and caring about others.





According to him, “We notice these days that as a people, we have lost the family value. It is only our religious leaders that can help us to bring it back. On Fridays, we should preach about family and living well. We know the numbers of Mosques and churches in the state, if we sermonize it, it will be good.”

He added that no matter the number of infrastructure provided by the state government, if the issue of social vices and moral decadence were not addressed, it would all be efforts in futility.

“We need to let people know that even the Holy Books preach against keeping a dirty environment. So our Religious leaders should sensitize the society on the need to keep our environment clean.”

Earlier in their addresses, leaders of the various organization did pledge their commitment to collaborate with the state government in attaining its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which is meant to bring about transformation in the lives of the citizens.

The Religious organizations that visited the Deputy Governor included the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Lagos State Council, The Muslim Congress, Lagos State and the Nasrul-lahi-li Faith Society of Nigeria (NASFAT).