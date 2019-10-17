<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has revealed that Lagos continues to lead cases of monkeypox viral disease in the country.

Experts state that monkeypox is a viral disease related to smallpox and transmitted to humans through fluid exchange by rodents and primates.

In its latest report on the disease, NCDC states that overall, Nigeria has 81 total reported cases of the disease, with 39 confirmed cases spread across 13 states comprising Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Enugu.

Others are: Cross River, Oyo, FCT, Bauchi, Zamfara, Borno and Plateau states.

The NCDC latest report, which detailed the monkeypox case distribution by states spanning January to September 2019 and titled, ‘Nigeria Monkeypox Monthly Situation Report,’ with serial number 9 and released for the month of September, stated that there were 15 new suspected cases for the month under review, and five new confirmed cases.

It, however, said there was no reported death in all of the cases.

The report indicates that Lagos currently has the highest number of monkeypox disease with 29 total reported cases and 11 confirmed cases spanning the stated period.

Delta follows, with 14 reported cases and 10 confirmed cases. Rivers State has 15 reported cases and seven confirmed; while Bayelsa has nine reported cases with six confirmed.

In the epidemiological summary, the NCDC states: “Nigeria continues to report sporadic cases of monkeypox after the index case was reported two years ago (September, 2017).

“In the reporting month (September 2019), 15 new suspected monkeypox cases were reported from five states — Lagos (5), Rivers (2), Akwa Ibom (3), Zamfara (1), Delta (1), Imo (2) and the Federal Capital Teritory, FCT (1)

“Five of the 15 suspected cases were confirmed positive for monkeypox in three states — Lagos (3), Rivers (1) and Akwa Ibom (1).

“Five of the suspected cases tested positive for chickenpox, while others are for further further evaluation.

“No death recorded in the reporting month.”

The report adds that a total of 81 suspected cases have been reported so far in 2019, of which 39 confirmed cases were recorded in nine states (Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers,Akwa ibom, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, and Oyo); and one death.

“Of the confirmed cases, 59 percent are from two states — Delta (28%) and Lagos (26%).

“The most affected age-group is 21-40 years (range: 15-51 years, median age: 32 years); 84.6% of confirmed cases are male (male to female ratio = 2.6:1)

“Since the beginning of the outbreak in September 2017, 176 confirmed cases and nine deaths have been recorded in 18 states (Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, Bauchi, FCT, Abia, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Edo, Anambra),” the report added.

The Centre noted that it has, through the Monkeypox Technical Working Group, continued to coordinate the national response and control in collaboration with states and partners.

In the interim, Nigeria has listed monkeypox as a priority disease for routine reporting.

To that effect, “animal surveillance will be conducted in Lagos State in October 2019, while the result of animal surveillance carried out in four states (Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Edo) are being awaited,” NCDC added.