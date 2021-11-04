Lagos CP debunks police shooting in clash with tricycle operators

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has debunked that police operatives shot at the scene of the clash between tricycle operators and some police officers at the Ile-Iwe bus stop, Meiran area in Lagos.

Recall that newsmen earlier reported that some aggrieved tricycle operators and hoodlums stormed a police station at the Ile-Iwe bus stop due to maltreatment of a tricycle rider by an officer.

According to the reports gathered, the tricycle rider refused to give the police officer N100 bribe, this led to the officer hitting him.

Odumosu confirmed the incident, stating that the two parties involved stabbed each other and are in critical condition.

He further revealed that normalcy has since returned to the entire area and proper investigation will commence probing the cause of the clash.