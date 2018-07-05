The Lillypond Container Terminal Customs Command says it generated N12.61 billion in the first half of 2018 in contrast to N4.31 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2017.

Mr Faruq Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr Abubakar attributed the increase in revenue to the performance of the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mahmud Dalhat.

He said that the command also generated N2.40 billion in June which translated to an increase of 68 per cent above the monthly target.

According to him, the annual target of the command for 2017 is N10.6 billion.

Mr Abubakar said that the controller was continuously monitoring the operations at the Customs Processing Centre in Lekki and Lagos Free Trade Zones in Lagos and Lillypond Terminal at Ijora.

He said the command’s target for 2018 was N17.1 billion.

The command’s spokesman said that the controller was making all efforts to surpass the target and block all revenue leakages in the operations.

He said that the command generated revenue from the general cargo and containerised cargo.

“We have no record of seizures due to the commitment of the officers and men of the command and the controller has always sensitised clearing agents on the importance of honest declaration.

“The introduction and adoption of Nigerian Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II) also have positive effects on the revenue collection drive,” Abubakar said.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, for motivating officers, saying that this had continuously improved the performance of the command.

Mr Abubakar said the comptroller had blocked all the revenue leakages to ensure free flow of business in line with the Federal Government directives on Ease of Doing Business.