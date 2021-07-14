Lagos: Customs arrests 23 suspects, impounds 116,000 litres of petrol, others worth N3.3 billion

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says that it has arrested 23 suspected smugglers, whilst also intercepting a total of 144 seizures which include 116,000 litres of petrol and others with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.3 billion in June.

Customs Area Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Usman Bello Yahaya, made this disclosure yesterday in Lagos, said that the seizures were being smuggled into the country through unapproved routes by criminally minded business people who are hell bent on sabotaging the country’s economy.

Yahaya while giving the breakdown of the seizures said it includes 14,789 bags of 59kg rice, 727 cartons of unregistered drugs, 2,784 cartons of frozen poultry products, 28 units of smuggled used vehicles, 116,000 litres of petrol (4649 jerricans) , 237 bales of second-hand clothes, six sacks of secondhand clothing, 20 cartons of Tramadol, 885 prices of used tyres, 10,400 cartons of alcohol beverages, 84 different kinds of vehicles laden with 50kg bags of rice and 5×29 ft containers of semi processed woods.

According to him, 28 units of exotic cars valued at N258.61 million were also seized within the same period. He wondered why someone would risk smuggling a car of over N50 million through the land borders, knowing full well that it would be seized.

‘The period under review, recorded a total of 144 seizures with a Duty Paid Value of N3.3 billion. We also arrested 23 suspects in connection with the seizures. Out of the 23 suspects, 12 have secured administrative bail, while 11 are still in our custody.

‘Two of the suspects had attempted to smuggle in cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp. From the foregoing, you will all agree that smugglers are undaunted in their nefarious activities to cripple the economy with the magnitude of the seizures showcased.

‘With the series of seizures, one would have expected a reduction in their activities. Nevertheless, we have the capacity and capability to render smugglers in this zone miserable. Whatever is the driving force behind their activities, we will continue to make it unprofitable for them.

‘We have also been having confrontation with smugglers especially in the volatile areas like To and Idiroko axis, where smuggling is considered a legitimate business. However, such confrontation will never deter our operatives from carrying out their statutory responsibility. Smugglers must desist from engaging in smuggling activities’ he added.