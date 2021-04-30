Lagos State Government yesterday revealed that efforts of the present administration to revamp the operations of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) provided employment to over 30,000 residents.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, disclosed this at the annual ministerial briefing to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office.

The commissioner said LAWMA has successfully increased the number of trips completed daily in evacuating waste to landfill from 357 to 850 on the average.

“We have witnessed growth of PSPs from 350 to 437 (87 new PSP companies). The period has also seen the acquisition of 210 new Compactors by the PSPs who have also employed over 8,200 people,” he said.





Bello in giving account of Sanwo-Olu’s led administration scorecard, in the area of environment and water resources emphasised that Lagos State has moved from the notoriety of a flood ravaged coastal city to one with cleaned, dredged and free flowing drainage channels all year round.

Also briefing about his ministry, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi, disclosed that preparatory works will soon commence on the creation of six new waterfront schemes across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

According to him, the ministry has obtained approval for preparatory work to commence on the creation of six new waterfront schemes at Idogun in Ibeju- Lekki LGA, Lepia also in ibeju-Lekki LGA, Alayande- Sangotedo in Eti- Osa LGA and Owode – Apa in Badagry LGA, Others are Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki LCDA and Ibeshe in Ikorodu LGA.