The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has obtained a court order to auction 108 forfeited/abandoned vehicles to interested members of the public.

The public auction is scheduled to hold on Tuesday and Wednesday, 3rd and 4th of December, 2019 at the Agency’s car park, at Ikorodu, Lagos.

Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement that the vehicles to be auctioned include 86 forfeited and 22 abandoned vehicles impounded by the enforcement team of the Agency in different parts of the State for driving against traffic and other traffic related offences.

“It was after the expiration of the 30 days public notice issued by the Agency in line with the dictates of the law to all owners of abandoned vehicles to claim them that the government obtained the court order to auctioned them to interested members of the public”

“Let me commend the present administration for the on-going massive roads rehabilitation going on simultaneously across the state and to state clearly that private and commercial bus drivers should desist from driving against traffic or causing obstructions to other roads users”.

While reiterating the State government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, the Chairman maintained that the Agency will continue to prosecute traffic offenders until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.

Meanwhile, the enforcement team of the Agency led by the Chairman over the weekend, cleared all illegal trucks and abandoned vehicles causing gridlock at Guinness, Ikeja/Ogba axis, in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Egbeyemi commended the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police for his pro-activeness in enforcing both the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws and the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.