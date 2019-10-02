<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos, Hon Shuaib Fatia Ajidagba has urged public officers holders to deliver on their campaign promises as that would help them live a good legacy.

Ajidagba said this at the Lagos City Biggest Leadership conference and award organised by Success in Leadership Conference 2019 in conjunction with Hall of Fame.

The event brought together government representatives, business leaders, and youths.

The chairman said that government at all levels must be responsible to the needs of the people as Nigeria is in dire need of development. Public office holders should, therefore, be alive to their responsibilities, he said.

He asserted that leadership is about influence, impact and leaving a good legacy for others to follow, adding that Nigerians will be better off if leaders do things that better the lot of the people.

He said it is sad that many public office holders have become self-centered and self-serving rather than serving the communities and the nation, adding that Nigerians are wiser now and would speak out with their votes.