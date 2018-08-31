Mr. Valentine Buraimoh, Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Council of Lagos State has urged residents to plant trees, for a sustainable environment.

Buraimoh gave the advice on Friday in Lagos.

He said that planting of trees would ensure a healthy and beautiful environment for residents.

According to him, the wrongdoings in the environment have become worrisome issues and the local government is getting increasingly concerned.

“It has, therefore, become expedient that everyone must join the current face of environmental regeneration.

“Please join the crusade to sustain a healthy environment for future generations by beautifying and enhancing the aesthetics of your tenements and the environment.

“Residents should clear tertiary drains in front of their tenements and desist from dumping refuse into the drainage channels and water bodies.

“They should desist from the indiscriminate burning of refuse and plant trees at every given opportunity,’’ he said.

Buraimoh said the government was committed to the green campaign, hence people should continue to embrace its noble objectives.