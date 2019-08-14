<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Monsurudeen Bello, the Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos state, has said that no fewer than 150 students in the area will benefit from the council’s free General Certificate of Education (GCE) forms this year.

Bello said this in an interview with newsmen in his office on Wednesday.

He said that the gesture was part of his administration’s contributions to the development of education in the area.

He said: “The free GCE forms being distributed will contribute positively and directly in molding a brighter future for the beneficiaries.

“It will also help them to become great leaders tomorrow.

“The council is not only distributing the forms freely, it is also assisting the students to fill them online.”

Bello said that the council provided the students with a template that would help them to fill the forms online without any mistakes.

Recall that at least 150 GCE forms were distributed to candidates last year under the chairman’s education-support initiative.