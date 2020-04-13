Four coronavirus patients have recovered and will soon be allowed to go home to their families. This was revealed on Friday 3 April 2020 by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Six more coronavirus patients (five male, one female) have recovered and have been discharged from the Lagos Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. This was revealed this evening, by The Covid-19 Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Below is his update for 13 April

COVID-19 UPDATE BY THE INCIDENT COMMANDER, GOVERNOR BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Good people of Lagos,

I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged to join society.


The patients; all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

For us, this is significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19. We won’t be deterred and we will not relent until victory is achieved.

I thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain.

Thank you.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu
April 13, 2020

