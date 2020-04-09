<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the discharge of seven more COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba bringing the number of patients discharged in Lagos to 39.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.





“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID19 in different communities across the State known as *Active Case Search*.

“These officials can be identified with a #COVID19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the LGA.

“I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly.

“Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious. Thank you”

The discharged patients include one female and six males; three of the male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.