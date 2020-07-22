



The daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State have continued to drop, as Nigeria recorded 572 cases in 22 states with four deaths, on Tuesday.

According to the report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the latest confirmed cases bring the total number in Nigeria to 37,801.

On Monday, Lagos had recorded a total of 97 cases and Tuesday, 88 cases, which is a drastic drop from the earlier huge numbers ascribe to Lagos as the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.





The new cases were recorded in 22 states of Lagos-88, Kwara-87, FCT-82, Plateau-62, Ondo-39, Enugu-28, Oyo-26, Taraba-24, Kaduna-20, Ebonyi-20, Edo-17, Cross River-16, Kano-14, Rivers-11, Ogun-10, Delta-9, Nasarawa-8, Osun-8, Katsina-3, Imo-2, Kebbi-1 and Borno-1.

To date, a total of 37,801 cases have been confirmed, 15,677 discharged and 805 deaths recorded across the country.