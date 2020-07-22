As total coronavirus infections in Nigeria hit 24,077, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has warned against abandoning face masks in favour of face shields.

The daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State have continued to drop, as Nigeria recorded 572 cases in 22 states with four deaths, on Tuesday.

According to the report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the latest confirmed cases bring the total number in Nigeria to 37,801.

On Monday, Lagos had recorded a total of 97 cases and Tuesday, 88 cases, which is a drastic drop from the earlier huge numbers ascribe to Lagos as the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.


The new cases were recorded in 22 states of Lagos-88, Kwara-87, FCT-82, Plateau-62, Ondo-39, Enugu-28, Oyo-26, Taraba-24, Kaduna-20, Ebonyi-20, Edo-17, Cross River-16, Kano-14, Rivers-11, Ogun-10, Delta-9, Nasarawa-8, Osun-8, Katsina-3, Imo-2, Kebbi-1 and Borno-1.

To date, a total of 37,801 cases have been confirmed, 15,677 discharged and 805 deaths recorded across the country.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories