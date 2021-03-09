



Construction of a 14,000-bed capacity permanent orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has begun in Lagos State.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr Eddy Megwa, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said that work was in progress at the Agbowa, Ikorodu, site of the camp.

Megwa said that the long-awaited permanent orientation camp would soon come to reality.

He said that fencing had been completed with strong security gate in place.

According to him, the state Gov. Babajide Sanyo-Olu, ordered commencement of construction at the site.





“I had the opportunity of visiting His Excellency, Mr Sanwo-Olu, and was privileged to tell him that in the entire South-West Geopolitical Zone, it is only Lagos that does not have a permanent orientation camp for the youths.

“Instantly, he gave an order to the Commissioner, Special Duties, that work should start at the permanent site already allocated for NYSC at Agbowa, Ikorodu.

” Work is going on there, as the governor has directed.

“If I know this governor well, he will commission this project earlier than anticipated,” the NYSC coordinator said.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the state government to come up with a state-of -the-art NYSC orientation camp.

According to him, Lagos is a state of acquiatic splendor and a commercial nerve centre in the sub- Saharan Africa and deserves the best.