The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board (LSMPWB) has confirmed the death of one of its pilgrims.

The female pilgrim identified as Lawal Mulikat Shade, aged 56, was however a native of Ikirun, Osun state who came to Hajj through Oshodi-Isolo Local Council Development Area with passport number A09878948.

A statement from the Public Affairs Unit of the board disclosed that two pilgrims slumped after carrying out the first round of the symbolic stoning of the devil at Jamarat on Sunday.

The pebbles throwing session is one of the important rites of Hajj.

Two Lagos pilgrims reportedly slumped during the session while the other was rescued, the statement revealed.

The deceased gave up before getting to the hospital, it was stated.

According to the statement, the medical report on the pilgrim indicated that “she was an hypertensive patient.”

Amir Hajj of the state, Dr. Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef said the board is working with Saudi Arabian authority and the deceased family for burial arrangements at Masjid Al Haram, Mecca.

While praying for the repose of the deceased, the Amir ul hajj cautioned other pilgrims who are incapacitated due to health challenges to send other pilgrims to do the stoning on their behalf.

It would be recalled that six Nigerian pilgrims have died since the beginning of this year Hajj.

Meanwhile, Lagos pilgrims successfully performed the throwing of the pebbles to Jamarat Al-Aqaba in Mina.