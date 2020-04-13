<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health, in the state made the confirmation via his Twitter handle, on Monday.

Abayomi disclosed that the two new cases now bring the total number of those infected in the state to 179.

He also affirmed that five patients who have fully recovered have been discharged.

Abayomi said: “Lagos confirmed 2 new cases of COVID19 infection on 12th of April.





”Total COVID-19 Lagos confirmed cases are now 179.

”Five COVID-19 patients discharged following full recovery.

”The Total number of discharged #COVID19 patients are now 55.

”For a greater Lagos.”

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday confirmed 5 new cases of Coronavirus across the country.

Out of the 5 new cases, Lagos State recorded 2.