The Lagos State Government has confirmed 25 new cases of Coronavirus in the state.

This was made known by Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health in the state via his Twitter handle, on Wednesday.

Abayomi disclosed that the 25 new cases bring the total number of those infected in the state to 217.

He also affirmed that 8 patients who have fully recovered have been discharged.

Abayomi said: “Lagos confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection on 14th of April.

”Total COVID-19 Lagos confirmed cases are now 217.





”8 COVID-19 patients discharged following full recovery.

”The Total number of discharged COVID-19 patients are now 8, 6 males and 2 female.”

”For a greater Lagos.”

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday confirmed 19 new cases of Coronavirus across the country.

An additional 11 cases were later confirmed in Lagos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 373.

Out of the 30 new cases, Lagos State recorded 25.