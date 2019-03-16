



After search and rescue activities ended yesterday at the site of the collapsed building in Ita-Faji, Lagos Island, the Lagos state government has officially stated that 20 people died from the tragic incident.

This is coming on the heels of another building collapse in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday evening, with rescue agencies battling late into the night, to free the trapped workers in the three-storey house.

The final figure of the Ita-Faji disaster was given by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, when he visited the Lagos Island General Hospital, stating that the 20 persons were brought to hospitals dead. He also confirmed that some of the bodies had been released to their relatives and families for burial.

According to him, 45 persons survived the tragedy and were currently receiving medical attention in various health facilities across the state. He assured that some of those still hospitalised may be discharged today. Health institutions giving care to the victims, Idris said, include the Lagos Island General Hospital, Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Onikan Health Centre and Gbagada General Hospital, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

“Out of the 45 survivors known to the government as at this (yesterday’s) morning, 14, including 10 children and four adults, are still receiving medical attention at the Lagos Island General Hospital. More survivors will still be discharged to their families before the close of work today,” he assured.

Responding, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, heaped praises on Lagos State government for the timely responds, as well as the way it handled the management of survivors, in addition to paying the bills of all the victims.

Adewole noted that the state’s decision to pay the victims’ medical bills removed barriers to prompt, qualitative and comprehensive care needed for their rehabilitation. He added, “I am greatly impressed by the promptness of the emergency response of the state and the efficient healthcare deployed to ensure that the survivors of the sad incident are stabilised and kept alive.”

He said that there were plans to strengthen the healthcare system across the states in order to address emergencies and save lives; urging other states of the federation to emulate the Lagos State example.

“I also want to appeal to the media and Nigerians to report suspected unregistered schools in an environment not ideal for learning,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State were thrown into panic as a three-storey building under construction collapsed yesterday at Sogoye, in Bode, Molete area, trapping some people.

As at press time, men of the fire service and some local volunteers have been able to rescue four of them; Tunde, Toheeb Gbadamosi, Rilwan Oladepo and Olalekan Dauda, who said he was working with other artisans on the third floor when he heard an unusual sound and noticed he was trapped under rubbles. Those rescued thanked God for keeping them alive and thanked the firefighters and volunteers for responding swiftly. However, the firefighters said, “We responded promptly to the emergency as we got to the scene about 35 minutes after the alert.

“We are trying our best to rescue the victims but the challenge we are facing is getting the right equipment to lift the concrete wreckage. Another challenge is the time of the day; it will soon get dark but that will not deter us from doing our best.”

The adjoining roads were blocked by anxious people trying to get word about those trapped under the rubbles of the building. One of the survivors, Toheeb Gbadamosi, 19, said: “Today is my first time of working at this place. “I just came around in order to raise some money for my upkeep because things were difficult. I thank God that I came out of the rubble alive.”

Other lucky ones include 42-year-old Olalekan Dauda; Tunde, and Rilwan Oladepo. Dauda said he was working with other artisans on the third floor when the building suddenly gave way.

“I just heard a sudden blast and later found that I and others in the building have been trapped in the rubble,” Dauda said.