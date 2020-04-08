<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Recall that Nigeria recorded 16 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 254.

The NCDC said, “10 cases were recorded in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.”





Confirming the development, Abayomi in a tweet on Wednesday said “10 new cases of #COVID19 confirmed.

“Total #COVID19Lagos cases rises to 130.

“Another #COVID19 patient was discharged after full recovery.

“This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”