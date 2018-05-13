Lagos State will on Tuesday embark on another free medical mission for the screening and treatment of residents for common ailments, including eye and dental care.

The state Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, said the programme, tagged “The Eko Mission,” would hold between May 15 and August 31 in selected local government and local council development areas of the state.

He said that the medical mission would be visiting the selected LGAs and LCDAs for three days each.

According to him, the starting point will be Ajeromi Local Government Secretariat from May 15 to 17; Iba Local Council Development Secretariat May 22 to 24 and Apapa-Ignamu Local Government Secretariat May 30 to June 1.

“Other LGAs and LCDAs to be visited during the free medical expedition programme are Oriade, Lagos-Mainland, Lekki, Ejigbo, Ikoyi Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Ikosi-Ejirin and Agbado-Oke Odo local government and local council development areas, “ he said.

A statement by Adeola Salako, spokesperson for the state Ministry of Health, said that the programme served as alternative access to healthcare delivery especially to people at the grassroots.

“The government is continuously finding ways to improve the health status of its ever increasing population.

“The plan for achieving this is based on the health policy thrust which is guided by the noble goal that every Lagosian enjoys unfettered access to qualitative healthcare without any barrier whatsoever.

“The strategies adopted in implementing these policies includes the introduction and provision of various programmes that have direct impact on the health outcome of Lagosians.

“These programmes are geared toward promoting health, detecting diseases early, and offering treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.

The commissioner said that the programme was geared toward ensuring universal health coverage.

According to him, the missions provide services that take health care to the doorsteps of its citizens at no cost to the people.

“These health missions are significant, because they enable this administration to provide healthcare services to all who come irrespective of their age, gender, socio-economic status and affiliations.

“The periodic organisation of the missions is meant to also compliment the normal health delivery services with the objective of addressing the pressing health issues of the rural communities in line with the government’s free health policy,” he said.

Mr Idris urged residents of areas to be visited to take advantage of the programme and benefit from experts’ care for common ailments and other free health services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that services to be offered include consultation and treatment for common ailments as well as screening for hypertension, diabetes, eye care and provision of eye glasses, dental care, family planning services, HIV counseling and testing, among others.