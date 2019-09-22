<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A partnership between local residents of Odo-Ogun community on the outskirt of Lagos and a team of Chinese investors may soon bring about infrastructural development and job creation in the rural community located along the Lagos-Ikorodu highway.

According to the details of the deal unveiled yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting, the investors, led by Mr. Lin Anping, will provide residential houses for the villagers, good roads, hospitals, schools, shopping mall, potable water and other basic amenities as part of the projects tagged ‘Odo-Ogun Castle’.

“Although, this would be my first project in Nigeria, I have done a number of projects in China where I come from. But I have plans to develop this community into a castle which will be named ‘Odo-Ogun Castle’. According to the development project plan, we have made reservation for resident houses for the villagers, good road, hospitals, schools, shopping mall, water corporation, among others, will be built in the Castle,” Anping said at the meeting which was attended by traditional rulers, Community Development Association leaders, youth groups representatives, women leaders, indigenous groups’ leaders and numerous other residents.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oba Abdullateef Adewale Amodemaja of Maparaland, Agbada, Ogun State, who also attended the meeting, said, “the project is laudable for the development of this community and I am in total support of the development plans. This community has been in a deplorable state over the years and we must endeavour to embrace this opportunity.”

Secretary of the Odo-Ogun Indigenous Progressive Movement Committee set up by the Odo-Ogun community to scrutinise the project proposal, Yusuf Muyideen, said, “the project is one of the best things that will ever happen to us in Odo-Ogun. All residents will benefit immensely from the project because it presents us with employment, economic development and good standard of living for the people.”