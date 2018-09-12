The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, has emerged winner of the 2018 Lagos Man of the Year (LASMAYA) award.

He won the contest by polling 41,415 votes of the 53,893 valid votes cast, representing 76.85 per cent, a feat said to be unprecedented in the history of award.

While expressing his gratitude to Almighty Allah, Abdul-Lateef dedicated the award to God, Lagosians and his supporters, saying: “We are all winners together.”

The 2018 award is the 10th edition, as it started in 2008. The outcome of this year’s edition is unprecedented.

The highest number of participation before 2018 was 16,181 in 2017, which was won by Dr. Adebola Ismail Akindele with 3,324 votes.

The former Lagos deputy governor, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulire, won the award in 2009 with 6,325 votes, the highest scored by an individual nominee before 2018.

Voting for this year’s edition commenced at 7:00a.m. on Monday, September 3, 2019 and closed at 11:59p.m. on Sunday September 9. 2018.

The award is organized by the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies, with its main objective to reward and promote excellence in Lagos.

Many people interviewed since the release of the result confirmed that this year’s winner, Abdul-Lateef, popularly known and fondly called Honorable YEPE, was deserving of the award.

They described him as a man of the people, who “loves and respects all persons irrespective of social status, religion, age, ethnic, gender, and other attributes.”