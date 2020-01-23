<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Wale Ahmed, has urged officials of the ministry to cooperate with him to ensure better service delivery.

The commissioner, who assumed duties recently, was received by top officials, led by Permanent Secretary Dr. Taiwo Salaam.

He advised the workers to bring up new ideas to improve lives of residents.

Ahmed sought the cooperation of the workers in delivering good governance to Lagosians, particularly those at the grassroots.





He said: “I pledge my loyalty to those who have stake in this ministry, including members of staff. My position here, as the commissioner, is just by providence. By implication, there is nothing I can do without you. Don’t see me as a ruler, but as a co-worker who is here to coordinate activities.

“Myplea is that let us design our activities to align with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration; the onus is on you to make this agenda translate into programmes to impact the lives of Lagosians.”