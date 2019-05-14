<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, Lagos State Commissioner for Homes Affairs, has advised couples to tolerate each other in order to reduce cases of divorce in the country.

Abdul-Lateef gave the advice as a Guest Lecturer during the 5th Ramadan Lecture, organised by Adedokun International Schools in Ota, Ogun on Tuesday.

The theme of the lecture was: “Implications of Economic Realities of Today’s Nigeria on Muslim Homes and the Islamic Way Out’’.

According to him, the advice becomes necessary to couples because children are badly affected in most cases of broken homes.

Abdul-Lateef explained that if couples or parents used bad character to train their children, such children would end up emulating the bad character in future.

He said that training a child is just like building a nation as the children are the future leaders of the country.

Abdul-Lateef urged parents to behave well in the presence of their children as they were being watched by their wards.

“Parents should train their children on honesty and integrity in order to become better citizens of the country,’’ he said.

Abdul-Lateef noted that cordial relationship between parents was important in training the children because it had been discovered that some of these children undergo mental stress which affected their studies.

“I want to enjoin father or husband to desist from beating their wife and to create time for their families,’’ he said.

The commissioner also advised parents to know the group their children were moving with so that they would not be influenced by bad relationship.

He also noted that social media was a major challenge hindering the training of a child as this had affected the reading culture of most children.

Abdul-Lateef said that prayer played a vital role in training a child in a Muslim home, saying that parents should pray for their children.

He, however, urged parents to cooperate with each other and show interest in the progress of each other.