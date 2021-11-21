Lagos commissioner: Why coronavirus vaccines are not free

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has shed more light on why the Covid-19 vaccines are paid for and not free.

Abayomi disclosed this while speaking at a press briefing on the Lagos State Covid-19 response and mass vaccination strategy, stating that Lagos State is not charging for the vaccine as they have been given for free by the Federal Government free.

According to the Minister, the charges for the vaccine is to cover the cost of the logistics and the overheads of the private sector that has been brought in under the oversight of the government.

He further stated that Covid-19 vaccines are free in public health facilities, however, citizens may be required to pay an administrative fee of N6,000 for 2 doses of the vaccines in private health facilities.

He said, “Let me just for the point of clarity say that we are not charging for the vaccine; the vaccine has been given to us by the Federal Government free.

“We are just charging and covering the cost of the logistics and the overheads of the private sector that has been brought in under the oversight of the government to make sure that we increase the number of vaccination sites across Lagos, and make sure that every citizen of Lagos can easily access a location where they can get a free vaccine at a modest fee for vaccine administration.’’