Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, disclosed that the state government will commence a door-to-door testing of residents of the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said that seven patients have been discharged after testing negative twice to the COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, stated that three of the discharged patients are non-Nigerians, and the seven patients consist of one female and six males.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“We discharged seven more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID-19. This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos. The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.





“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I implore you all to support our offensive against #COVID-19 by complying with our directives and taking responsibility for yourselves and your community.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make inquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever,” he said.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID-19 in different communities across the State known as Active Case Search. These officials can be identified with a #COVID-19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the local government area. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly.”