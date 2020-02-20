<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government on Wednesday disclosed its plan to close two roads in the metropolis for the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

A statement on Wednesday listed the affected roads as Jonathan Coker Street in the Fagba area and Yaba Level Crossing.

It said Jonathan Coker Street in the Fagba area would be closed between 8pm on Thursday, February 20 and 6am on Friday, February 21, to allow for installation of the rubber panels on the railway.

Similarly, Yaba Level Crossing will be closed between 8pm on Saturday, February 22 and 12pm on Sunday, February 23.

The state advised motorists to use alternative routes and appealed to residents to bear the pains, “as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation need of a larger population.”





It said, “Motorists plying Jonathan Coker axis will be diverted to the Ashade, Toyin and Adejobi Level Crossing to reduce the inconvenience of the ongoing construction and aid road users to get to their various destinations.

“Motorists plying Jibowu Level Crossing will be diverted to Ilupeju, Ogunmokun and Yaba Level Crossing to ease the traffic flow along the corridor.

“While motorists plying Yaba Level Crossing will be diverted to Ilupeju, Ogunmokun and Jibowu Level Crossing to access their desired destinations.

“Road users are advised to comply with the traffic directions to minimise inconvenience in movement.”