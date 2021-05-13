Three days after the removal notice served occupants of Iganmu under-bridge, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) on Thursday brought down all illegal structures and abandoned vehicles that have occupied the space for long.

This is just as the agency’s chairman, Shola Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), assured that the state government would put the place to immediate use to avoid regrouping of illegal occupants and criminal elements.

The agency on Monday served a three-day removal notice to occupants of the space, warning that demolition would be carried out on Thursday.

It said the three-day notice was a follow up to an earlier eviction letter served the people six months ago; noting that their continued stay there was hindering government’s plans towards a lasting solution to the Ijora-Apapa gridlock.





A statement by Taskforce’s Public Affairs Officer (PAO), Femi Moliki, said relevant government agencies including Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), LASPARK and security agencies have been mandated to take possession of the area for cleaning up and management.

Jejeloye, according to Moliki, said dislodging the squatters and clearing the place would contain incessant traffic robberies, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental nuisance and selling of hard drugs prevalent in the area.

“The state government would sustain this place. This area serving as hideout for criminals and other illegal activities will no longer be allowed,” he said.