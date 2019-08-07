<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, and key stakeholders in the shipping industry are set to announce a new operating procedure for cargo clearing aimed at addressing the logjam that has characterised the process hitherto. The final deal is expected to be announced today.

The freight forwarding group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, and the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, met last week to strike a preliminary deal on timely positioning of containers for customs examination with a view to improving on cargo delivery turnaround and trade facilitation.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Mr Alli Shobande, deputy chairman of the freight forwarding group of LCCI said some of the issues agreed upon by both parties include resumption time for positioning of containers for examination adding that while work resumption time remains 8.00am, positioning of containers will be done at 10.00am.

He explained that multiple registrations at the exit gates and terminals were also addressed and measures have been put in place to stop a repeat of cargo registration.

He stated: “One-stop shop has been established as an antidote to multiple alerts and agents are to take advantage of this innovation. Furthermore, a dispute resolution desk sits daily to resolve issues and unresolved issues are referred back to the Customs Area Comptroller for his intervention.

“To further enhance the movement of cargo, the command has worked out modalities to optimise the use of barges. Exit and loading points will be manned by Customs and application for such movement will be initiated by the terminal operators and shipping companies as the case may be.

“Considered of importance is the need for terminal operators to issue debit note, 24 hours after the arrival of vessel and commencement of discharge”.

Confirming the development, the public relations officer of the Tin-Can Island Customs Command, Mr Uche Ejisieme, told newsmen that the command had an engagement with the LCCI freight forwarding group and some decisions that will facilitate trade were taken.

Ejisieme disclosed that the command has also concluded plans for an enlarged stakeholders meeting during this week where a1 Standard Operating Procedure, SOP, will be announced to all stakeholders.