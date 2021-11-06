Lagos building collapse: Timi Frank alleges plot to sabotage investigations

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, raised the alarm over a plot to sabotage investigations into a 21-storey building that collapsed recently at Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Frank in a statement in Abuja said despite the setting up of a panel of inquiry to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he has credible information that the files containing relevant approvals and title deeds of the plot are now missing from the Lagos State Land Registry.

He insisted that some officials of the Lagos State government are working behind the scenes in collaboration with the true owners of the building to frustrate the probe panel, chaired by Toyin Ayinde, the President of the National Institute of Town Planners.

He said the aim of the hatchet jobbers is to shield the owners of the building believed to be top government officials by blocking the panel’s access to relevant documents at the Lagos State Land Registry that would help to unravel the truth about the ownership and circumstances that led to the caving in of the edifice under construction.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, challenged Sanwo-Olu to cause all documents and files pertaining to the plot to be publicly delivered to the panel and equally publish same in Newspapers to reassure Nigerians that the files containing the relevant documents have not been confiscated.

He called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to provide urgent answers to the following questions: “Who gave approval for the premises to be reopened after it was sealed for four months last year due to observed anomalies by agents of the Lagos State Government?

“Who are those powerful forces from above that put pressure on the Lagos State government to reopen the premises for the continuation of work.

“Why was the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, hastily suspended indefinitely following the collapse of the building without waiting for the penal duly constituted by the State Government to carry out its assignment and submit a report?

“Again, who are those that already bought up the apartments in the structure that was under construction?”

He insisted that Nigerians need to know the government officials who invested taxpayers money in the building and those who bought the apartments.